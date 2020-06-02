Gujarat: Man dupes businesswoman of 17.5 lakh for masks, held

The accused had claimed having wholesale stock of two lakh masks in Vapi, which he was willing to sell for Rs 24 lakh. The accused had claimed having wholesale stock of two lakh masks in Vapi, which he was willing to sell for Rs 24 lakh.

A 63-year-old man was arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Tuesday for alleged fraud of Rs 17.5 lakh, after he had fled with the victim’s deposit money for a business deal of two lakh masks.

According to Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) officials, the accused Atul Bhatt — a resident of Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad — had accepted a deposit payment of Rs 17.5 lakh for supplying two lakh masks to a city-based businesswoman on March 5.

The complainant is 33-year-old Manali Seth — a resident of Shahpur in Ahmedabad — who was approached by the accused who claimed having wholesale stock of two lakh masks in Vapi, which he was willing to sell for Rs 24 lakh.

For the business deal, Seth visited the office of the accused at Delhi Darwaza in the city and paid Rs 17.5 lakh as deposit on March 5. In her complaint, she stated that the accused initially said that the delivery truck had been stuck in Vapi due to bad weather. However, the accused switched off his phone after a few days and his office at Delhi Darwaza was found to be a fake one.

“A complaint was lodged at Madhavpura railway station in Ahmedabad on March 21 against two persons of JJ enterprises in Vapi. The case was given to the Crime Branch which found out that the accused had faked the company… The victim was told that one Deepan Patel of JJ Enterprises in Vapi will be delivering the masks. Bhatt came up with the alias ‘P Vijaykumar’ and staged a fake money lending office… Our probe revealed that the accused convinced one of his friends named Satish to pose as ‘Deepan’ and paid him Rs 2.5 lakh for the act. We are further probing the case,” said BV Gohil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DCB.

Police have booked Bhatt under IPC sections 420 (Fraud), 406 (Criminal breach of trust) and 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a merchant).

