Gujarat: Man held for ‘derogatory’ Facebook post about Maneka Gandhi

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested a man for allegedly posting derogatory comments against Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi on social media.

According to police, Palas Patel (27), a resident of Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell Wednesday for posting a derogatory post against Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of People for Animal Welfare Trust, on Facebook. An FIR was lodged on Tuesday after a complaint was made to the Ahmedabad city police commissioner.

“The accused had used indecent language against the MP in an effort to malign her reputation. Using technical surveillance, we ascertained the identity of Facebook profile user Palas Patel and arrested him ,” said an official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.