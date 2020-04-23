Gujarat: Man held for ‘assaulting’ home guard who stopped him for not wearing mask

According to the complainant, Malek started abusing him and even hit him. (Representational) According to the complainant, Malek started abusing him and even hit him. (Representational)

The Kheda police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a home guard on duty who stopped him for not wearing a face mask while travelling on his bike amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the complaint filed by Kirit Kumar Chavda, the accused, Abdul Razzak Khan Malek, was on his bike and entering Angadi village when Chavda stopped him to enquire as to why he was not wearing a face mask and why he was outside despite the prohibitory orders during the lockdown.

According to the complainant, Malek started abusing him and even hit him.

Malek has been booked and arrested under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from doing his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (obstructing public servant from discharge of duties) and under sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Like other districts, Kheda has also mandated the use of face masks in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Those stepping out of their homes without a mask will be fined Rs 500.

