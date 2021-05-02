Gujarat: Man held for acid attack on ex-wife for spurning proposal to remarry

The woman had married Solanki two years back and were living in Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad. Post marriage, she allegedly found that Solanki was already married and had a child from his first wife.

A 39-YEAR-OLD Ranip resident has been arrested for an alleged acid attack on his former wife in Ahmedabad’s Ognaj area, police said Sunday. The woman, who suffered burn injuries on her hand, was rescued by a police patrol team which rushed her to the Civil Hospital in Sola.

Hitesh Solanki (39) was arrested by Sola police on Saturday, a day after he allegedly threw a bottle of acid on his 33-year-old ex-wife, officials said. Solanki had allegedly asked the woman to meet him at a temple in Ognaj area of Ahmedabad rural where he attacked her for refusing to remarry him, police said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated, “On Friday afternoon, he (Solanki) called on my phone number and… (said) he wanted to talk. He took me a to a temple site in Ognaj on his motorcycle. There he asked me to marry him again. When I refused, he took out a glass cold drink bottle containing a liquid and tried to throw it on my face. (As) I ducked and the liquid fell on my hands after which I suffered burning sensation and realised that it was acid. I managed to reach the Sardar Patel highway where a PCR van rescued me and took me to a hospital.”

The woman had married Solanki two years back and were living in Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad. Post marriage, she allegedly found that Solanki was already married and had a child from his first wife. After divorce she was living in a rented accommodation in Sola area, police said.

“Taking the complaint of victim into cognizance, we booked the accused under IPC section 326B for throwing acid. The accused was arrested from his residence on Saturday,” an officer at Sola police station said. He added that the woman was still undergoing treatment at Sola civil hospital and her statement has been recorded.