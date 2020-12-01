Gujarat: Man held for ‘abducting, raping’ minor

Police nabbed the accused from his residence on Sunday. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Mehsana on Monday for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl and raping her, police said.

According to a first information report (FIR), the accused abducted the girl on November 18 evening from her village in a Maruti Eeco van and took her to a secluded area where he raped the girl.

“The girl stated that on November 18 she stepped outside her house to releave herself when the accused arrived with his vehicle. The accused allegedly told her that he likes her and wanted to marry her. When she refused his advances, he forced her into the van and took her to a deserted spot where he raped her multiple times,” a police officer said.

“On November 19, the accused dropped the girl at her elder sister’s residence in Ahmedabad and left after threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed the anything,” the officer added.

Police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping to compel a woman for marriage), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police nabbed the accused from his residence on Sunday.

