Gujarat: Man held for ‘abducting minor, changing her religion’

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Ahmedabad under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Amendment Act for allegedly abducting a minor girl and later forcefully changing her religion for marriage and subsequently raping her.

According to police, an FIR was lodged on December 11 over the alleged abduction of a teenager by unknown persons after she went missing from Himalayan Mall in Ahmedabad the same day.

Days later, the girl returned home after which police lodged a case against the Ahmedabad resident.

“The man got in touch with the girl on Instagram in 2019 by using a different name and they became friends. On December 11, the man called her to the Himalayan Mall from where he abducted her and took her to Banaskantha. Later, with the help of some friends, he took her to Rajasthan where he married her forcefully by changing her religion. We have arrested the man and have seized his phone. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape and 366 for abduction, as well as sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Amendment act and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.