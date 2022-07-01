Gujarat: Man, girl jump into Sabarmati river, die

Police recovered bodies of a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl from the Sabarmati riverfront side in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.

According to police, the victims Kiranbhai Parmar, a resident of Geeta Mandir road in Kagdapith and a minor girl, had allegedly taken the extreme step on Thursday noon.

“Around 12:30 pm, the two held hands and jumped into the Sabarmati river, near the walk way constructed at Ghat 11 near Sardar bridge at Riverfront west side. The reason behind the victims taking the extreme step remains unknown and we have not found any note from the spot. A case of accidental death has been registered,” said a police official at Sabarmati Riverfront West Police Station.