Gujarat man gets 10-year jail term for cow slaughter

In what could be the first conviction under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act 2017, one person was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment and fined over Rs 1 lakh in Dhoraji town of Rajkot district for slaughtering a calf, on Saturday.

The case was registered on January 29, 2019 by Sattar Koliya, resident of Dhoraji-Upleta road, against his neighbour Salim Kadar Makrani for stealing the calf that he had “raised as his daughter”, additional public prosecutor, Dhoraji, Kartikeya Parekh, told The Indian Express. The complainant had claimed that his neighbour “slaughtered the calf, used it to cook biryani and served it at his daughter’s wedding”, Parekh added.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Hemantkumar Dave tried the case and pronounced the sentence.

The investigations, which involved forensic tests and witness testimonies, confirmed the allegation and a chargesheet was filed and case committed to trial on April 18. “This is within record time that a conviction has been secured,” said Parekh. He added that Makrani works as a driver on contract with the State Bank of India.

Under the Act, those found guilty of illegal transportation of a cow, its progeny or beef would face a jail term of seven to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.