Gujarat: Man ends life, daughter-in-law booked for abetment

A woman has been booked on charges of abetment of suicide, more than a month after her father-in-law, Deepak Shah (75) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Satellite area in Ahmedabad, police said Monday.

The case was filed after the family submitted a typed letter, purportedly written Shah, alleging the woman, Netra, of mental harassment, an official from Satellite police station said.

Shah, a resident of Someshwar Bungalows in Satellite area and owner a coal storage unit in the old city, was found hanging at his residence on February 28. The family, police said, had cremated the body without informing them.

“A family doctor had declared Shah dead, following which the family cremated the body in presence of their community people. No post mortem was conducted. On Sunday, the family submitted a letter, allegedly typed by Shah, to the police. They claimed to have found the letter from the septuagenarian’s cupboard. The letter stated that Shah purportedly took the extreme step due to the mental harassment meted out by Netra. The contents of the letter are yet to be verified,” the police official said.

Netra has been booked under IPC section 306 for abetment of suicide.