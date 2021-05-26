Gujarat: Man booked under SC/ST Act after wife complains of ‘casteist assault’

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Sector 7 police station against Vipul Sadhu, resident of Vavol village in Gandhinagar, who has been married to Tripti Chauhan (32), a resident of Vavol, for 13 years.

A Gandhinagar resident has been booked under various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act after his wife, a Dalit, complained of assault, harassment and “casteism” by him.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Sector 7 police station against Vipul Sadhu, resident of Vavol village in Gandhinagar, who is believed to be in his early thirties and is the owner of a soda drink shop. Sadhu has been married to Tripti Chauhan (32), a resident of Vavol, for 13 years.

According to police, Tripti allegedly consumed mosquito repellent liquid and was admitted to Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar, after which she lodged a complaint on Tuesday evening.

“I had married Vipul, who is a Brahmin by caste, out of my own will in a court in Gandhinagar. A few years after marriage, he started passing taunts regarding my caste and using derogatory comments against my community. He then started suspecting my character and assaulted me multiple times due to which in 2019, I filed an official complaint against him. However to save my marriage, I agreed to a compromise and we again started living together in a new rented apartment in Vavol,” said Chauhan in her complaint.

“Of late, due to lockdown, my husband lost his business… I wanted to work to which he objected and again assaulted me. On Tuesday afternoon, I went to my sister’s place to look for job opportunities when Vipul called me and started abusing me and threatened to kill me. I then went to my parents’ place in Sector 20 where he also arrived and used derogatory words regarding my caste against me and my mother,” she added.

“I then reached my residence in Vavol and consumed phenyl and mosquito repellent liquid… I started puking and contacted my parents. I have now been admitted to Civil Hospital,” her complaint said.

Taking cognisance of the woman’s complaint, Vipul Sadhu has been booked under sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Indian Penal Code sections 323 for assault, 498A for husband subjecting wife to cruelty, 504 for intentional insult and 506 for criminal intimidation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SS Pawar, incharge of Sector 7 police station, said, “Based on the complaint of the victim, we lodged an FIR and now the case has been given to the deputy superintendent of police SC/ST cell.”