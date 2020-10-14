Gujarat: Man booked for ‘sexually harassing’ minor girl

The man then tried to sexually harass the girl.

Police on Monday booked an unidentified man for allegedly abducting and sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl in Mehsana.

According to an FIR lodged, the girl was allegedly lured by an unidentified man on Sunday evening, who then abducted and took her to a farmland close to her house.

The man then tried to sexually harass the girl.

However, her younger brother reached there after which the accused fled the spot.

The girl and her brother then narrated the ordeal to the parents after which the FIR was lodged.

“Teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused. We have booked a case under Indian Penal Code sections 363 for abduction and 354 for sexual harassment along with sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said a senior police officer in Mehsana.

Man booked for ‘stalking’ Ukrainian woman

Ahmedabad: An unidentified man was booked on Monday for allegedly stalking an Ukrainian national woman in a vehicle for over 40 minutes outside a commercial complex in Gandhinagar.

According to an FIR lodged at a police station on Monday night, a 26-year-old Ukrainian woman, a resident of Gandhinagar, has alleged that she was stalked from her residence to a commercial complex on October 9 for 40 minutes by an unidentified man in a Nissan car.

As per the FIR, the woman has stated that around 11.15 am on October 9, she noticed that a car has been following her from her residence to her workplace. She then walked into a shop to purchase some commodity and noticed that the vehicle had stopped at the roadside waiting for her to get out. Later, the woman went to another shop and after hiding from the view of the alleged stalker, she clicked pictures of the vehicle from her phone.

The woman has also doubted in the complaint that an ongoing case between her and a resident of Rajkot could be the reason behind the stalking.

“An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 354D for stalking against an unidentified person. We have collected the pictures sent by woman as evidence,” said a police officer. ENS

