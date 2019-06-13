Gujarat: Man booked for ‘raping’ a Dalit woman

The Dhanera police on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old Dalit woman, filming the act and circulating it. The incident that took place on June 7 in a village, was reported to the police by the survivor’s family after her video was shared widely.

According to the police, the woman worked as an agricultural labourer in a farm next to the farm of the accused, Jayanti Patel, who is said to be aged between 25 to 30 years and is unmarried.

On June 7 afternoon, the woman went to the farm around 3 kms from her house. She was alone when Patel confronted and raped her, shot a video and threatened to make it viral if she told anyone about the incident.

“We have seized all the relevant evidence, including the video that he circulated. The woman was threatened and that is why she did not approach the police, but when her family filed the complaint, we started investigating immediately,” said the investigating officer in the case.

Patel was booked under IPC sections 292 (Sale of obscene material), 354 (C) (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (Rape), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the Prevention of Atrocities Act and under relevant sections of the IT Act. The accused is still on the run. “We have his mobile details and police teams are tracking him,” the officer said.