Gujarat: Man booked for keeping bovine meat ‘falls’ from first floor of police station

A 35-year-old man, who was booked for allegedly possessing bovine meat, allegedly fell from the first floor of Vatva police station in Ahmedabad on Monday, police said.

The accused, however, claimed in a video statement that he was assaulted by a group of 15 policemen in custody after which he was taken to LG Hospital in Ahmedabad. The police have denied the allegations.

According to police, the accused Rizwan Qureshi, a meat seller who is a resident of Saiyedwadi in Vatva, was brought to the Vatva police station Monday afternoon after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly keeping bovine meat in his shop.

Police claimed that Qureshi jumped from the balcony of first floor at Vatva police station after going to the bathroom.

“On Sunday, we had raided a meat shop in Vatva and collected the sample to be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for tests. After the test results turned positive for bovine meat, an FIR was filed against Qureshi under sections of Gujarat Animal Protection Amendment Act and Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act,” said HV Sisara, police inspector, Vatva police station.

“The accused was brought to the police station on Monday wherein he arrived with his lawyer. During questioning, the accused realised that an FIR has been filed against him after FSL reports arrived. He then sought permission to use the bathroom and taking advantage, he tried to jump from the first floor balcony of the PS. The accused suffered a hand fracture due to the jump and he was taken to LG Hospital in an ambulance. Currently he is in police custody undergoing treatment,” the inspector said.

Following the incident, a video surfaced on social media on Tuesday wherein Qureshi alleged that, “as many as 15 police personnel assaulted me and threw me from the first floor of the police station.”

Taking cognisance of the video, a senior police officer said, “The accused has recorded the video taking help of anti-social elements involved in bovine meat smuggling in order to put pressure on police.”