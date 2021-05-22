Gujarat: Man booked for duping driver of Rs 22 lakh on pretext securing jobs for his kin

Feeling cheated, Sajid submitted a complaint against Boricha at Rander police station Saturday, following which police registered an offence of cheating and launched a manhunt.

A MORA Baghal resident has been booked allegedly duping a car driver of Rs 22 lakh with a promise of securing jobs for his three relatives at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

According to the police, the complainant, Saiyed Sajid, is a resident of Rander area of the city and drives a school cab. He also ferried the son of the accused Jitendra Boricha, a resident of Mora Baghal area.

In his complaint, Sajid said he had told Boricha that his three relatives, nephew Sufiyan, his wife Naznin and niece Sumera, all civil engineers, had applied for the post of assistant civil engineers during a recruitment drive carried out by SMC.

Boricha allegedly told the complainant that he knew people at SMC and assured him to help the three secure jobs. He allegedly also took Rs 22 lakh between March 2019 and February 2021 from Sajid for the same.

Even after taking the money, Boricha allegedly gave various excuses for not being able to secure the positions. The complainant said all his three relatives, who had applied for the job at SMC, were selected following due process, and hence he had sought the money back from Boricha, but the latter declined.

Rander police inspector J P Jadeja said, “Sajid came under the influence of Jitendra Boricha and paid Rs 22 lakh at different time intervals for getting jobs of his relatives. After primary investigation, we have found that Boricha is not an SMC employee and does private work. We will arrest him once we get to know his whereabouts.”