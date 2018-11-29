Gujarat: Man beheads woman for ‘witchcraft’, arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly beheading a 50-year-old woman on suspicion of being a witch at Bhorgha village, 30 km from Chhota Udepur town.

According to police, Reshli Rathwa (50) was beheaded on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday while she was sleeping in her room.

Reshli’s son, Jaisinh, had found her decapitated body on the bed on Tuesday morning. The family then filed a complaint against two unidentified people based on the statement of Reshli’s eight-year-old niece, Sunita, who was sleeping in the same room.

Based on the complaint, police, initially, filed an FIR against two unidentified men under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.), 506 (2) ( criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

Sunita told police that she had seen two men with sharp weapons entering the room through a window. The two allegedly threatened her and told her to go back to sleep. Based on the description of the two men provided by her, police launched a manhunt and took help of the dog squad which helped them to narrow down the suspects to a neighbourhood in the village. On further investigation, police learnt that one of the villagers in the area, Malsinh Rathwa’s wife had passed away 15 days ago under mysterious circumstances and the family believed that the death was caused by witchcraft.

Police also found that Malsinh’s son, Chhagan, was absconding since the night of Reshli’s murder.

According to sources, Chhagan’s mother used to graze cattle in a field where Reshli also used to take her cattle for grazing. Around two weeks ago, Chhagan’s mother after returning from the field started vomiting and died the same night. With Chhagan’s mother not having any major health issue, her family suspected that she died of witchcraft.

“We detained Chhagan based on suspicion and he confessed to killing Reshli. He has, however, not told us the exact reason behind committing the crime. His accomplice, Kamlesh Rathwa, is still on the run, but we have formed teams to nab him. We have been granted two days remand for Chhagan and we are investigating the matter further,” said Sub-Inspector Himanshu Gamit.

According to police, the accused had chopped of Reshli’s head and took it away with them and buried it near a river.

They even cut her fingers and toes with a sharp weapon.

Police said that Chhagan led the police to the bank of the river where he had buried the head of the woman. Police have recovered the head.