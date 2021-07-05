Gujarat: Man attacks five with knife in loot bid, say cops

According to police, the accused started his attack spree from Sagar Pan House shop at Vijay cross roads where he attacked three persons — Gautam Galchar, owner of a paan shop who was stabbed on the wrist, and his customers Rambhai Galchar and Jayesh Galchar, who were stabbed in their waists.

Five persons, including a policeman and a Talati, were injured after a 24-year-old man attacked them with a knife in an alleged loot bid in Ahmedabad on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 pm in Ahmedabad between Vijay cross roads in Navrangpura and Dada Sahebna Pagla area in Gujarat University area when the accused Mohan Desai, a resident of Vasudha Apartments in Navrangpura, started stabbing people with a knife in an alleged loot bid.

According to police, the accused started his attack spree from Sagar Pan House shop at Vijay cross roads where he attacked three persons — Gautam Galchar, owner of a paan shop who was stabbed on the wrist, and his customers Rambhai Galchar and Jayesh Galchar, who were stabbed in their waists.

Police constable Prabhatsinh Shantubha attached with Gujarat University police station tried to overpower the accused, when he was also stabbed on his hand. The accused then reached a tea shop at Dada Sahebna Pagla and attacked Talati Pravindan Gadhvi, who was having tea.

“I was sipping tea when this man arrived at the shop and started attacking me with a knife without any reason. He tried to steal money from my wallet, when I resisted and tried to snatch his knife… Then he stabbed on my hand and started chasing me when I called on 100 for help,” said Gadhvi, A talati in Panchasar village of Patan and resident of Ahmedabad, in his complaint to the Gujarat University police station. According to police, the accused was finally subdued by a police team that arrived at the tea shop and snatched his knife.

“The accused injured multiple people with the intention to loot… He has four FIRs against him in the past for assault, loot, house break-in , Prohibition Act and SC/ST( Prevention of Atrocities Act). He was jailed under Prevention of Anti Social Activities (PASA) Act in the past as well,” said a senior police officer at the Gujarat University police station.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 394 for causing hurt while committing robbery, 332 for causing hurt to

public servant, 353 for assaulting public servant to deter them from duty, 186 for obstructing public servant from duty, 294b for obscenity, 506 for criminal intimidation and 323 for causing hurt.