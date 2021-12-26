Gujarat: Man attacked in Botad, Mevani alleges caste violence

A 26-year old man was attacked at a hotel near Ranpur town in Botad Saturday afternoon, resulting in grievous injuries, including a fractured leg.

As of Saturday night, Dipak Makwana, associated with Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, was undergoing surgery at Sabiha Hospital. Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani alleged Makwana, a Dalit youth, was attacked by “upper caste goons.”

Taking to social media to highlight the incident, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani said, “As Dalits celebrate Manusmriti Dahan divas, a Dalit youth Dipak Makwana has been brutally attacked by upper caste goons at Ranpur. Yesterday, we eradicated untouchability in a nearby village, today atrocity is committed…”

“We demand that an FIR be filed under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC section 307,” Mevani told The Sunday Express.

Superintendent of Police at Botad Harshad Mehta said, “The police inspector and police team are waiting at the hospital for the injured man to regain consciousness so that the police can take down his complaint. In the interim, based on CCTV footage, two persons have been identified as responsible for the assault and the local police team is working on rounding them up. We are yet to determine if the assault was owing to some personal dispute or business-related dispute or is a caste-based atrocity. The accused and victim knew each other. We are taking necessary actions and will file the FIR by tonight, upon receipt of the complaint.”

A Ranpur police station official said the two identified suspects are from the ‘Darbar’ community, one Lalo Koliya and another Ramo, both aged around 30 years.