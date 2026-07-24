Gujarat man arrested in US over Rs 1.32-crore gold bar scam

The callers allegedly instructed victims to liquidate their savings and purchase gold bars, claiming the assets needed to be "protected" as part of a fictitious government investigation. (Representational image)

The US agencies on July 20 arrested a Gujarat native, who the prosecutors alleged acted as a courier for an organised network that duped elderly people through a ‘gold bar purchase’ scam.

Harsh Fojalal Shah, 25, was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, after investigators conducted a sting operation that allegedly caught him collecting what “he believed were gold bars” from an elderly victim, Jane Doe. He has been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii said in a statement.

“During a post‑arrest interview, Shah admitted to conducting approximately ten similar pickups from older adults over the past several months,” the release said.