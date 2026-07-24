Gujarat man arrested in US over Rs 1.32-crore gold bar scam

4 min readVadodaraUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 03:29 PM IST
The callers allegedly instructed victims to liquidate their savings and purchase gold bars, claiming the assets needed to be "protected" as part of a fictitious government investigation. (Representational image)
The US agencies on July 20 arrested a Gujarat native, who the prosecutors alleged acted as a courier for an organised network that duped elderly people through a ‘gold bar purchase’ scam.
Harsh Fojalal Shah, 25, was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, after investigators conducted a sting operation that allegedly caught him collecting what “he believed were gold bars” from an elderly victim, Jane Doe. He has been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii said in a statement.
“During a post‑arrest interview, Shah admitted to conducting approximately ten similar pickups from older adults over the past several months,” the release said.
According to the complaint, Shah was part of a sophisticated fraud network where the conspirators, posing as US Marshals, rang up senior citizens and falsely claimed that the victims’ identities had been compromised. The callers allegedly instructed victims to liquidate their savings and purchase gold bars, claiming the assets needed to be “protected” as part of a fictitious government investigation.
US officials said Doe was persuaded to purchase and hand over nine gold bars worth more than $137,000 (Rs 1.32 crore). The fraudsters later attempted to pressure her into liquidating her retirement savings to purchase an additional $429,000 (Rs 4.14 crore) worth of gold before law enforcement intervened.
‘$1 bill used as a pre-decided password’
Authorities subsequently arranged a controlled operation using imitation gold bars. On July 20, Shah allegedly arrived at a pre-arranged meeting in Kaneohe, Hawaii, where he identified himself using a one-dollar bill as a pre-decided “password” before accepting a box he believed contained 10 gold bars, officials said.
“Following the meeting, Shah was observed conducting evasive driving maneuvers throughout Honolulu before being arrested,” the release said.
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US Attorney Ken Sorenson said, “This case highlights both the courage of an elderly victim who came forward and the commitment of federal and local law enforcement to aggressively pursue the predators who seek to defraud victims of their life savings.”
If convicted, Shah would face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, plus a term of supervised release. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case with assistance from the Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office.
CJ Ammons, Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge, said, “HSI is committed to taking down the criminal groups that target vulnerable people in our community. By working closely with our federal and local partners, we’re targeting these scammers and making sure that anyone who steals from our kupuna (Hawaiian word for grandparents) is held accountable.”
The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii urged older adults and their families to take steps to protect themselves from fraud by never trusting unexpected calls, texts, or emails claiming that their accounts are compromised or demanding secrecy.
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The ‘gold bar purchase’ scam is a fast-growing financial fraud in the United States where criminals impersonate government or federal law enforcement officials, convince victims their bank accounts are hacked, and pressure them to buy gold bars for “safekeeping”. More than a month ago, another Indian national was arrested in Florida for allegedly attempting to collect nearly $5,00,000 (Rs 4.82 crore) worth of gold from an elderly woman who was targeted in an elaborate phishing and impersonation scam involving fake federal agents.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More