Gujarat man arrested at Rajasthan border over Rs 50-crore data entry job scam

A man has been arrested in connection with a dubious “data entry investment” scheme in which over 22,000 investors across Gujarat were allegedly duped out of more than Rs 50 crore.

According to police, Rahul Vaghela, of Nadiad in Kheda district, had fled after promising higher returns to the investors in his two companies, Master Digital and Master Solution Technology Private Limited.

“The accused was on his way to Rajasthan when a local crime branch team apprehended him at the Dhanera checkpost on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Sunday night. He has been handed over to the Nadiad Rural police for further investigation,” said a senior police officer in Banaskantha.

A first information report was lodged against Vaghela and his two employees on May 21 after over 300 investors stormed his premises at Dabhan in Nadiad demanding their money back.

They were booked by the Nadiad Rural police under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) as well as sections of the Gujarat Protection of Interest of Depositors (Financial Establishment) Act.

“Back in July 2021, I got to know that there was a company in Nadiad that was offering a data entry job to earn money upon investment. The rule was that there should be a minimum investment of Rs 15,000, after which you would be given a data entry job in which every day you had to do 200 data entries with Rs 1 as the reward for each entry. The maximum limit was daily 1,200 entries for a maximum investment of Rs 1 lakh. We were told that by bringing other investors on board, we would also get a 10 per cent commission. There was another rule that the money would get reflected in our bank accounts only after 45 days. I deposited Rs 90,000 and my brother Rs 75,000. We used to do the data entry job every day hoping that after some time, money would start showing in our accounts. However, to date, we have not received any money from the companies,” said Dikshu Desai, an investor from Nadiad.