Gujarat: Man arrested for making threat calls to retired judge

Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening a retired judge on phone in Ahmedabad.

Dr Jyotsna Yagnik, former principal judge, city civil and sessions court, Ahmedabad, who is a resident of Navrangpura area, received over 42 threatening calls from August 17 to August 18, from different numbers allegedly from the accused, Chandra Prakash Vanskar.

The victim after her retirement teaches at Gujarat State Judicial Academy and different universities and is given Y-level security by the state government.

According to an FIR lodged at Navrangpura police station on Thursday, the complainant Kantilal Parshottam, husband of Dr Yagnik, has stated that on August 11 this year, they had sought services of a nurse-cum-househelp Praveshben Vanskar to take care of Dr Yagnik who was suffering from poor health. According to police, Praveshben had filed an FIR against her husband Chandra Prakash Vanskar for alleged cruelty and harassment at Sola Police Station of Ahmedabad in August month.

As per the complaint filed by Parshottam, on August 17 morning, Praveshben informed Parshottam and Dr Yagnik that she received a call from an unknown number where one person identified himself as a policeman from Sola Police Station and informed her that an FIR is going to be lodged against her.

Upon listening to Praveshben, Dr Yagnik used her phone to call the unknown number and enquire about the caller. The complaint further stated that upon calling the unknown number, the person identified himself as a policeman from Sola PS, however, when Dr Yagnik enquired about his designation and badge number, he hurled abuses at her.

“The complainant has stated that after the phone call on August 17 morning, she received over 42 threatening calls on her different numbers from August 17 to August 18. Using technical analysis, we have arrested the accused Chandra Prakash Vanskar under IPC 507 for criminal intimidation through anonymous means,” said a police official.