Fake ‘IAS officer’ uses forged govt ID to cheat Gujarat man of Rs 7.7 lakh

Police have seized a laptop, a mobile phone, a printer, the purported forged identity card, a stamp, and other documents allegedly linked to the offence. (Credits: Anand Town police station/ Image enhanced using AI)

Anand district police have arrested a man who allegedly used a forged government identity card to pose as an IAS officer to cheat the owner of a photocopying shop of Rs 7.7 lakh.

The fake “IAS officer” convinced the complainant that he was the “Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gandhinagar”, and promised to get him a job as a Deputy Mamlatdar in exchange for the money, police said.

A Deputy Mamlatdar is a taluka-level administrative and revenue officer in Gujarat, who assists the Mamlatdar, who is the head of the revenue administration at this level, with land records, revenue administration, and public services. The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) holds competitive examinations to recommend candidates for the post of Deputy Mamlatdar.