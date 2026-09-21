Fake ‘IAS officer’ uses forged govt ID to cheat Gujarat man of Rs 7.7 lakh

3 min readVadodaraUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 06:07 PM IST
Police have seized a laptop, a mobile phone, a printer, the purported forged identity card, a stamp, and other documents allegedly linked to the offence. (Credits: Anand Town police station/ Image enhanced using AI)
Anand district police have arrested a man who allegedly used a forged government identity card to pose as an IAS officer to cheat the owner of a photocopying shop of Rs 7.7 lakh.
The fake “IAS officer” convinced the complainant that he was the “Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gandhinagar”, and promised to get him a job as a Deputy Mamlatdar in exchange for the money, police said.
A Deputy Mamlatdar is a taluka-level administrative and revenue officer in Gujarat, who assists the Mamlatdar, who is the head of the revenue administration at this level, with land records, revenue administration, and public services. The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) holds competitive examinations to recommend candidates for the post of Deputy Mamlatdar.
The accused, identified as Ronak Christian, a resident of Gamdi in Anand, would visit the photocopying shop run by the complainant in Anand, police said. He introduced himself as an IAS officer, and allegedly used a fabricated identity card bearing his name and photograph to establish his credentials.
Christian was arrested on Sunday (September 20), after a team led by Anand Town Police Inspector J S Kandoriya tracked him down using technical inputs and human intelligence. (Credits: Anand Town police station)
Christian allegedly collected Rs 7.7 lakh from the complainant after offering to get him a direct-recruitment job as Deputy Mamlatdar, the Anand Town police said in a statement.
While the complainant did not get the promised job or his money back, Christian allegedly continued to use the fake “IAS” identity to maintain the impression that he was a government officer.
After arresting Christian, police recovered another fake government identity card that identified him as a “Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate”.
Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Anand Town police station on September 19. Christian was arrested on Sunday (September 20), after a team led by Anand Town Police Inspector J S Kandoriya tracked him down using technical inputs and human intelligence.
Police have seized a laptop, a mobile phone, a printer, the purported forged identity card, a stamp, and other documents allegedly linked to the offence. Christian has been booked under sections relating to cheating, creating a forged identity card, falsely claiming an official identity, and obtaining money on that basis.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More