Gujarat: Man held for ‘murdering’ live-in partner remanded in six-day police custody

A Vadodara court Friday remanded in six-day police custody a 30-year-old man, who is accused of the alleged murder of his live-in partner and was first arrested by the Gandhinagar police for allegedly abandoning their 10-month-old son.

Police had brought the accused to Vadodara on Thursday evening after securing his transit remand from Gandhinagar, where he was granted bail in the earlier case. The Vadodara police had booked the accused for the murder on Sunday.

Police had sought 14-day custody of the accused, who was arrested in Gandhinagar on October 9 for allegedly abandoning his 10-month-old son with the deceased.

Police Inspector UJ Joshi said, “The detailed investigation into the nature of their relationship is a crucial aspect in this case. He first lived with the victim in Ahmedabad. We have told the court that we also need to check the documents related to the child’s birth, which also happened in Ahmedabad earlier this year. Additionally, his call details are needed to ascertain who he was talking to immediately prior to committing the murder.”