Gujarat: Man and two-year-old son killed in AC blast at Ahmedabad home

A 45-year-old man and his two-year-old son were killed after an air conditioner exploded in their flat in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday evening.

“The incident happened on the second floor of Shri Hari Estate in the Nikol area around 4pm. Sailesh Patel and his son, Prayansh Patel, were sleeping in the AC room, and the rest of the family members, his wife and parents were in the next room when the accident occured,” said Om Jadeja, divisional fire officer in Ahmedabad.

“The family members did not realise that a fire had broken out in the next room. They were informed by their neighbours of smoke coming out of the room. The remaining family members ran downstairs, and the Nikol fire station was called immediately. A 108-emergency ambulance was called and the duo were taken to a nearby hospital. Both were declared dead and had second-degree burns,” added Jadeja.