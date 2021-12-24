Gujarat: Man booked for abetment to suicide after TCS employee ends her life

More than a month after a 25-year-old female employee of TCS allegedly ended her life in Gandhinagar, police have booked a man for abetment to suicide on Thursday.

Ritwick Thakkar has been booked under IPC 306 for abetment to suicide and 404 for dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person in an FIR at Sector 21 police station after Komal Ravat, a resident of sector 24, allegedly died by suicide on November 5 night.

According to police, Ravat was working with the TCS for the past three years and also had a export business in partnership with Thakkar.

“On November 5 night, Thakkar called on the phone of my wife and demanded to speak to Komal. Komal’s younger sister tried to give the phone to her but she had locked herself in the room. Thakkar then arrived at our residence and told us that he fears Komal might have taken an extreme step. We then broke into her room and found her hanging. Thakkar took Komal’s phone and he left with us to the hospital. At the hospital, when doctors declared Komal brought dead, Thakkar also left for his home. Later, when we demanded Komal’s phone from him, he said that he doesn’t have it,” said Ashwini Raval, the victim’s father in his complaint.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against Thakkar after investigation revealed that Komal’s phone was with Thakkar using live location.