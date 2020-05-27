Gujarat: Mamlatdar, 3 others held for ‘accepting bribe of Rs 90k’

The four accused are Yashpal Gadhvi, mamlatdar, Sanjay Desai, deputy mamlatdar, Shailesh Rabari, circle officer (class 3) and Kapil Jethva, a clerk at mamlatdar office in Navsari rural. (Representational) The four accused are Yashpal Gadhvi, mamlatdar, Sanjay Desai, deputy mamlatdar, Shailesh Rabari, circle officer (class 3) and Kapil Jethva, a clerk at mamlatdar office in Navsari rural. (Representational)

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a mamlatdar and three office personnel in Navsari for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000.

According to ACB officers, the accused were trapped while accepting a bribe to clear a truck seized for royalty in sand mining. The four accused are Yashpal Gadhvi, mamlatdar, Sanjay Desai, deputy mamlatdar, Shailesh Rabari, circle officer (class 3) and Kapil Jethva, a clerk at mamlatdar office in Navsari rural.

“The complainant is a businessman attached with sand mining business… The victim had already paid Rs 20,000 to the deputy mamlatdar and Rs 90,000 was left… The complainant brought Rs 90,000 cash to the mamlatdar office on Tuesday when the arrests were made,” said an official of ACB.

