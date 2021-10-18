Gujarat: Male nurse booked for ‘rape bid’

Police have booked a nursing staff of a private hospital at Chandkheda in Ahmedabad for allegedly trying to rape a 30-year-old housekeeping staff. According to police, an FIR was lodged against the accused, Pankaj Prajapati, nursing staff at a super speciality private hospital, who attempted the crime on Saturday morning on the hospital premises.

“On Saturday morning, I was told by Pankaj that a room on the first floor of the hospital needs to be cleaned. As I went to the room, Pankaj followed and then shut the room from inside. He then tried to force himself on me. I managed to leave the room and informed the hospital management,” said the survivor in her complaint.

Police booked the accused under various IPC sections, including for sexual assault on woman and assault on woman with intent to disrobe. The accused is yet to be held, police said.