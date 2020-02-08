Gujarat: Main accused held for murder of Angadia worker in Sabarkantha

On December 21 afternoon, as Nayak was going towards the Khedbrahma bus station, unknown persons came in a car, shot at him and then stabbed him multiple times, before fleeing with the victim’s handbag which contained cash worth Rs 7.84 lakh. (Representational Image) On December 21 afternoon, as Nayak was going towards the Khedbrahma bus station, unknown persons came in a car, shot at him and then stabbed him multiple times, before fleeing with the victim’s handbag which contained cash worth Rs 7.84 lakh. (Representational Image)

Fifteen days after an Angadia worker was shot at and stabbed to death by unknown persons who also robbed him of Rs 7.84 lakh cash at a market place in Khedbrahma area of Sabarkantha, police arrested the main accused in the case.

According to police, the accused identified as Mahmad Anees Solanki (Sipahi), a native of Viramgam in Ahmedabad rural, was arrested by a team of Sabarkantha Crime Branch on Thursday night at Prantij area of the district. The victim has been identified as Kiran alias Prakash Nayak (40), a native of Unjha in Mehsana, who was employed as a staff at N Madhavlal Angadia in main market of Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha.

On December 21 afternoon, as Nayak was going towards the Khedbrahma bus station, unknown persons came in a car, shot at him and then stabbed him multiple times, before fleeing with the victim’s handbag which contained cash worth Rs 7.84 lakh.

According to police, Solanki along and his accomplices Hanif Belim and Jayesh, reached Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha on December 21 and then procured a white car from one Mahavirsinh Sodha. “Our police team intercepted a four-wheeler at Prantij on Thursday night in which the driver was Solanki. When interrogated, Solanki revealed that his gang was behind the murder of an Angadia worker almost a fortnight ago. He was the mastermind behind the robbery and we have seized cash worth Rs 7.84 lakh which was looted from the victim,” said a senior police official of Sabarkantha police. “Efforts are on to catch the other accused.”

