Thursday, August 11, 2022

Gujarat govt forms 7-member task force to check spread of Lumpy Skin Disease

Lumpy Skin Disease in Gujarat: The state reported 744 new cases on Wednesday morning. Of the 23 affected districts in the state, 12 did not report a single case in the past 24 hours.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar, Vadodara |
Updated: August 11, 2022 8:12:42 am
Cattle surround an ailing cow on the road in Kutch. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

To check the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) among livestock in the state, the Gujarat government has formed a task force of seven members led by Kamdhenu University Vice-Chancellor Naresh Kevalva, said Animal Husbandry Minister Raghavji Patel Wednesday.

In an official release giving out the update on the prevalence of the disease in Gujarat, the minister also stated that the state reported 744 new cases of LSD Wednesday morning. Of the 23 affected districts in the state, 12 did not report a single case in the past 24 hours, he added.

Quoting minister Patel, the release said, “The task force is keeping a close watch on treatment in the affected districts and is providing guidance so that the disease does not spread further.”

As per the release, 76,154 cows have been affected by the disease, of which 54,025 have been cured and 19,271 are under treatment. So far, 2,858 animals died due to the disease. To ensure that unaffected animals do not get infected, more than 31.14 lakh animals were been vaccinated, it said.

The worst affected district is Kutch where 38,891 cases have been reported, followed by Banaskantha (8,186), Devbhumi Dwarka (7,447), Jamnagar (6,047) and Rajkot (4,359). Of the total 23 affected districts, eight districts reported 76 deaths in the past 24 hours. The release added that to expedite treatment of livestock in the affected districts, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been assessing the situation with top officials.

Prohibitory orders on cattle movement in Vadodara

As the Lumpy Skin Disease has claimed over 2,700 cattle in Gujarat, the Vadodara district Additional District Magistrate has issued prohibitory orders on the transfer and movement of cattle from one village to another in the district as well as events and fairs that bring cattle in close proximity.

According to Vadodara Additional District Magistrate Kuldeepsinh Jhala, the notification issued on August 8 will remain in effect for a month and has been issued as per the recommendations of the animal husbandry department.

The notification, which is also in place in neighbouring districts of Vadodara which have seen the outbreak of LSD, states, “It has been decided to prohibit the transfer of animals from one village to another within a taluka, district and state. Similarly, trade of animals, fairs and exhibitions as well as any public activity or games involving animals stand prohibited until the notification is in place.”

Issued under Section 188 of CrPC, the notification also prohibits any individual from leaving an infected animal on the loose or disposing of the carcass of an infected in a public place.

