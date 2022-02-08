Gujarat: Lukewarm response as schools reopen for classes 1-9

The first day of school after classes resumed for classes 1-9 reported a lukewarm response from government school students as compared to private ones, according to attendance records maintained by the education department.

The schools for classes 1-9 reopened after one month after being shut from January 8 due to the Covid surge.

The attendance data reveals an average of nearly 30 per cent against a teacher’s attendance of 85 per cent in over 32,000 government primary schools across the state. The overall attendance at private schools was a little better at 55 per cent.

“This is a good attendance when we compare the 50 per cent attendance permissible capacity allowed in. So when converted, this comes out to be 60 per cent. In usual days, too, average attendance of 75-80 per cent is reported,” said secretary education Vinod Rao, further adding this would pick up in the coming days. He said the data entry, too, could be an issue as a few schools have not uploaded the attendance data.

Interestingly, the tribal districts reported a higher attendance in government primary schools than the cities. Among districts, Dang recorded the highest attendance of nearly 49 per cent followed by Narmada 48 per cent, Navsari with 47 per cent and Tapi 46 per cent.

All remaining districts and municipal corporations recorded less than 40 per cent attendance. The lowest among them were the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) 10 per cent, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) at 14 per cent, and Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) at 16 per cent each.

On the better attendance at private schools, Bharat Gajipara, president of Gujarat Self Financed School Management Association said, “Students, as well as schools, want to clear students’ queries that rose during the online classes. So everyone is happy with the reopening of schools. Also, nearly 25 per cent syllabus is yet to be covered. The attendance will pick up after a week since this is a marriage season and many are travelling.”

Manan Choksi, president of the Association for Promotion of Prominent Schools, an association of private schools in Ahmedabad, said though the attendance was low, it is expected to pick up.

The education department had, on January 7, declared all schools to suspend offline education for classes 1-9 until January 31, which was later extended to February 11. Only online teaching mode was allowed. This applied to all government, self-financed and grant-in-aid schools affiliated to all boards across the state.

However, on February 5, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani declared these classes to resume from Monday in both online and offline modes.

For Classes 10 and 12, the state education department decided to continue with the existing teaching pattern of both offline and online classes. Secondary and higher secondary schools (Class 9-12) reported an overall average attendance of 42 per cent in the state on Monday.