Gujarat: LSD death toll touches 2,782; Kheda on list of infected districts

August 10, 2022 3:17:13 am
Kheda became the 23rd district to be affected by Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that killed 149 cattle Tuesday and took the total number of deaths to 2,782 in the state. Kutch continues to be the worst-affected with 67 cattle deaths registered Tuesday. Bhavnagar (20 deaths), Rajkot (19), Surendranagar (11) and Banaskantha (11) saw a number of deaths.
Banaskantha, which has a high concentration of milch animals, reported the maximum number of new LSD cases at 1,076. Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot reported 241 and 168 new cases respectively.
Overall, the state reported 2,517 new cases Tuesday as the virus spread to 134 new villages. So far, over 74,400 cattle have been infected by the virus of which 53,453 have recovered from the disease. The state government has, so far, vaccinated 30.61 lakh cattle, including 2.27 lakh on Tuesday. Currently, Gujarat has over 17.38 lakh doses of vaccine in reserve.
