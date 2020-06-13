Gujarat: LRD male job aspirants threaten to launch agitation after June 15

The recruitment for the LRD was announced in 2018 and after the written examination. (Representational) The recruitment for the LRD was announced in 2018 and after the written examination. (Representational)

Hundreds of male job aspirants for the post of Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) in Gujarat, who have been running an online campaign seeking “justice” in the recruitment, are now threatening to launch an on-ground agitation in Gandhinagar anytime after June 15 if their demands are not met with. The male job aspirants have formed an informal group – LRD Purush Nyay Samiti – and have submitted memorandums to around 30 district collectors in this regard.

In their memorandum, the candidates have stated that they will launch an on-ground agitation in Gandhinagar anytime after June 15 if their demands in connection with the LRD recruitment are not accepted by the state government.

The male job aspirant for the post have been protesting after Gujarat government, in February this year, announced over 2,000 supernumerary posts for women in the recruitment following protests by women from different communities over a general resolution (GR) of August 2018 on women’s reservation. The male job aspirants are demanding similar supernumerary posts in the recruitment for men also to bring not only gender equality, but also a balance of 33% female and 67% male candidates in any government recruitment.

One of the protestors from Surendranagar, Kamlesh Solanki, said, “We have been trying to reach out to various authorities of the state government with our demands. But they are not responding. So now, we have decided to launch an agitation in Gandhinagar after June 15 if our demands are not accepted by the government by then.”

Another protesting candidate, Suresh Gehlot said, “We have submitted memorandum to the collectors of 30 districts. We will launch an on ground agitation in Gandhinagar anytime after June 15. The state government will be responsible for the consequences that may follow.”

Speaking with The Indian Express, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said, “I have got their (male LRD job aspirants’s) demands. And I have forwarded it to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to see what can be done on it.”

The recruitment for the LRD was announced in 2018 and after the written examination; women candidates from various communities getting social reservation had done marathon 24X7 protest for around 70 days at Satyagrah Chhavani in Gandhinagar. They were protesting against an August 2018 GR that barred them from competing in the open competition category within the 33% women’s reservation.

Against them, some women candidates, who were not getting social reservation, had also started agitating in support of the 2018 GR. Eventually, the state government had brought out a compromise formula of declaring supernumerary vacancies for women by announcing a cut off mark of 62.5 out of 125 marks in the examination. The state government had also announced to set aside the controversial 2018 GR for the instant LRD recruitment.

