Gujarat: LRD male aspirants move court seeking fresh recruitment process

LRD aspirants have also prayed for a recruitment process afresh on the ground that the recruitment of more than 12,000 LRDs is in violation of a judgment passed by a division bench of the High Court on August 5 this year.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government in a petition moved by 187 male candidates who had applied for Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruitment but could not find a place in the merit list “by a whisker or few marks” owing to the “illegal and unconstitutional process culminating into appointments of more than 12,000 LRD candidates, men and women.”

The LRD aspirants who have filed the petition through their advocate Anand Yagnik has sought for quashing and setting aside of the entire recruitment process undertaken pursuant to a August 2018 advertisement, along with the annulment of the appointments given. They have also prayed for a recruitment process afresh on the ground that the recruitment of more than 12,000 LRDs is in violation of a judgment passed by a division bench of the High Court on August 5 this year where a controversial general resolution (GR) was quashed and set aside and the court had held that women from reserved category can compete in the open competition category within the 33% of women’s reservation in the government recruitment.

The male petitioners have stated in their petition that “in the name of maximum representation to be given to women candidates… the respondents have given a go-by to the rational of adopting cut off marks and thereby sacrificed merit in order to, by way of sham and camouflage, justify, legalize and validate merit list of about 8,000 candidates prepared in the month of November, 2019 in violation of principle of reservation also meant for women…”

