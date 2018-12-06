Gujarat: Long queues, irked tourists at Statue of Unity as lift stops working again

The management at the Statue of Unity has been at the receiving end from tourists after one of the two high-speed elevators at the tourist spot in Kevadia Colony stopped functioning, resulting in serpentine queues and several hours of wait for those wanting to visit the viewing gallery of the statue.

On Wednesday, for a third time in four days, one of the two elevators stopped working with the lone working elevator being insufficient to handle the rush. Irate tourists demanded that their tickets be refunded as many of them were unable to make it to the gallery even after waiting for nearly four hours. The site had witnessed much chaos on December 2 and 4 when a similar situation arose due to malfunctioning lifts.

An official said that while tickets have been capped at 6,500 persons per day for the viewing gallery, the rush has already taken its toll on the lifts.

IK Patel, Narmada District Collector and CEO of SoU, rushed to the spot to handle the situation.

Each elevator is designed to carry 26 passengers and cover the distance of 153 meters in 30 seconds. Patel said, “We have contacted the Mumbai-based company that has installed these elevators to send its technicians immediately. The problem will be resolved soon.”

Patel also said that plans to construct more public toilets at the site have materialised. He said all efforts were being made to make December 15, the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a special day as President Ramnath Kovind will visit the spot on the day to pay his respects.