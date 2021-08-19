Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2024: New political outfit to contest from all seats

Representatives of a new political party- Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party- arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday claiming that they will contest in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Stating in a press conference on Wednesday, Rajiv Kushwaha Bhartiya, national president of Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party said, “Our party is the voice of the common man and with the intention of contesting elections all over India in 2024, an army of ordinary Indians is being prepared from all over the country. Along with this, a commission will be formed for the farmers and every problem will be solved basically so that not only Gujarat but the whole country can be presented to the whole world like a model India.”

This party has been registered in 2019 and as per its representatives, it intends to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the press conference, Kushwaha questioned the “Gujarat Model” stating, “The system of justice for the poor is lacking. Corruption prevails at every stage, from politicians to fourth grade employees. The Gujarat government claims that in the last one-and-a-half year, about 3.25 crore people were distributed government food grains, which means fifty percent of Gujarat people are It is hovering around the line of poverty, so where is the development? If the “Gujarat model” reflects development, then in the last one-and-a-half years hundreds of schools have been closed on the pretext of corona period, the government has not done anything in this matter.”