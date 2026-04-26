Voter turnout in the Gujarat local body polls—the first elections held in the state after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll—has been lower in urban areas than in rural areas. Elections to over 9,000 seats across local self-government bodies are underway on Sunday.
While among the 15 municipal corporations where voting is going on, Vapi recorded the highest turnout of 33.72 per cent till 1 pm and Porbandar the least, 14.39 per cent.
The turnout in Ahmedabad city till 1 pm is among the least three—17.12 per cent, along with Gandhidham (14.91 per cent). The turnout in Rajkot city was 21.05 per cent, while Surat and Vadodara recorded 19.43 per cent and 18.48 per cent, respectively.
Nine new municipal corporations and a new district are among the 393 local self-government bodies in Gujarat where voting is being held simultaneously.
According to the final electoral roll, 4.18 crore voters—2.16 crore males, 2.02 crore females, and 965 others—are eligible to cast their votes to elect new local bodies.
As per the State Election Commission, the turnout in municipalities till 1 pm is between 39.87 per cent and 23.31 per cent, recorded at Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar, respectively.
Many district panchayats recorded above 50 per cent voter turnouts, with Navsari witnessing 50.78 per cent. The lowest turnout was in Junagadh at 22.25 per cent.
Heatwave in several districts
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several districts on Sunday and Monday, including Surat, Patan, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Morbi, Kutch, Ahmedabad, and Botad.
As per the weather forecast issued on Sunday noon, no large change is expected in the state till April 28, as maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius over a few pockets of inland areas and in the range of 35-40 degrees Celsius over isolated pockets of coastal areas.
Vote before marriage
At Bakrana in Sanand taluka, a man voted just before his wedding. Since the wedding was scheduled for 7:31 am, Vaibhav, son of Gautambhai Patel, voted at the polling station in his wedding attire before leaving for the ceremony.
A villager said, “Usually, people forget about other things amid the hustle and bustle of weddings and preparations, but Vaibhav has set a unique example. This event shows that responsibility towards the country and democracy is as important as personal happiness. Such enthusiasm of the young generation also provides encouragement to other voters. He has not only fulfilled his duty by voting on the holy day of his wedding, but has also set a great example before society.”
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More