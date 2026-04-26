Gujarat local polls: first elections after SIR see lower turnout in urban areas

Voter turnout in the Gujarat local body polls—the first elections held in the state after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll—has been lower in urban areas than in rural areas. Elections to over 9,000 seats across local self-government bodies are underway on Sunday.

While among the 15 municipal corporations where voting is going on, Vapi recorded the highest turnout of 33.72 per cent till 1 pm and Porbandar the least, 14.39 per cent.

The turnout in Ahmedabad city till 1 pm is among the least three—17.12 per cent, along with Gandhidham (14.91 per cent). The turnout in Rajkot city was 21.05 per cent, while Surat and Vadodara recorded 19.43 per cent and 18.48 per cent, respectively.