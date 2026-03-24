Gujarat local body polls in 15 civic bodies, 84 municipalities likely to be announced next month

The announcement of the local body elections, which was to be done in March, was delayed due to certain issues raised in the delimitation process in a few districts, sources revealed.

AS THE draft voter list by the State Election Commission (SEC) was published on Monday, the schedule for general elections in 15 of the total 17 municipal corporations, along with 84 municipalities, 34 zilla panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, is likely to be announced in the first week of April.

On the basis of the draft voter list, objections and claims will be accepted till March 27 and the final list will be announced. Normally, a period of ten days is required after the draft voter list and the declaration of elections.

The announcement of the local body elections, which was to be done in March, was delayed due to certain issues raised in the delimitation process in a few districts, sources revealed.