Gujarat local body polls in 15 civic bodies, 84 municipalities likely to be announced next month
On the basis of the draft voter list, objections and claims will be accepted till March 27 and the final list will be announced. Normally, a period of ten days is required after the draft voter list and the declaration of elections.
AS THE draft voter list by the State Election Commission (SEC) was published on Monday, the schedule for general elections in 15 of the total 17 municipal corporations, along with 84 municipalities, 34 zilla panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, is likely to be announced in the first week of April.
On the basis of the draft voter list, objections and claims will be accepted till March 27 and the final list will be announced. Normally, a period of ten days is required after the draft voter list and the declaration of elections.
The announcement of the local body elections, which was to be done in March, was delayed due to certain issues raised in the delimitation process in a few districts, sources revealed.
With preparations to declare the election schedule in April first week by the State Election Commission (SEC) nearly complete, the elections will wind up by the first half of May.
The draft voter list published on Monday is based on the recent voters’ data published after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on February 17. As per the data released by the SEC on Monday, the ‘Voter Registration Officers’ concerned have made the draft publication of the concerned electoral roll at the local level. The total number of voters included in it for the general elections of 15 municipal Corporations is 11039131, 84 Municipalities and by-elections of 13 Seats of 11 Municipalities is 3399330 and 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats is 27482357 voters.
On February 17, the final list of Gujarat’s electoral roll was published with 4.40 crore registered voters. After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive of the voter list which lasted for three and a half months, the final voter list increased from 4,34,70,109 in the draft list to 4,40,30,725 voters in Gujarat.
As preparations for the local body elections intensify, sources revealed that the elections will be held in two phases where urban areas-municipal corporations and municipalities – will vote in the first phase and voting for zilla or district panchayats and taluka panchayats will be held in the second phase-all on EVMs.
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“The delimitation process for Mehsana and Kheda was completed on March 20. The process was revised after some representations were made from these districts in the allocation of seats in certain talukas. This led to verification of bifurcation of seats and re-checking by the respective district collectors. This was expected to be complete by March 11 but was delayed. Following completion of the delimitation process on March 20 night, the draft voter list could be announced today (Monday),” an official told this newspaper.
The state government has ruled out the possibility of extending these elections till June. “We saw what happened in June 2025 when polls to 8,000 gram panchayats were held in the month of June amid rains. It was very difficult,” a government official added.
Except Gandhinagar and Junagadh, elections will be held in all remaining 15 municipal corporations, including the newly formed nine corporations.
Draft voters in 15 municipal corporations
Male 5716597
Female 5322059
Others 475
Total 11039131
Source: SEC
84 municipalities; general elections & bypolls on 13 seats of 11 municipalities
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
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