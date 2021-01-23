Local body polls: For candidature, share details of schemes implemented, page committees, says Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil Friday said that party leaders and workers who want to contest the upcoming local body elections have to submit details of work done by them in their ward to implement the schemes of central and state governments, and share the number of page committees formed by them.

Paatil was speaking at an event organized at the Surat city BJP office to release a Gujarati book titled “BJP ni 25 varsh ni vikas gatha” (the development saga of 25 years of BJP).

Paatil, who was the chief guest the event, told the gathering of BJP workers, “It seems that dates of upcoming local body elections will be declared on January 23. A team from state BJP body will come to Surat on January 24,, 25 , and 26t to collect biodata of the interested candidates. Those who are above 55 years of age should not apply. The BJP state body had sent forms for those interested candidates, but the details in it had been kept secret and it will be given to them in the coming days… Along with the forms, they have to share details of the schemes of central and state governments, they had got implemented. They have to share the details of beneficiaries with their mobile phone numbers and name of the scheme”.

He added, “Most importantly, the interested candidates should mention with the forms, the number of page committees and ward committees they have formed along with the names and contact numbers of the members.”

Paatil further said, “We have seen that there are many BJP workers and leaders in Surat who have been working for the party for the past 15 -20 years and have not got any post in the party or have not got chance to contest the elections. We will not neglect them. We will consider people from all communities and castes.”

The state BJP chief said that he had met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, to get their “Subhechha Sandesh” for the book.

“After seeing the photographs and details of the development done by BJP and the Surat Municipal Corporation in the city, Rupani told me that BJP is in power in Rajkot Municipal Corporation since last 35 years, with an exception of one term, and we have done development work there as well, but in terms of competition, Surat is first (jo competition ni vaat kariye to Surat first).”

He also appealed to the BJP workers to share the details of the development of Surat, before and after 25 years, on their Facebook pages.