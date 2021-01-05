Congress launches campaign ahead of local body polls

The local body polls for six municipal corporations, 55 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats are likely to be held in February.

Ahead of the local body polls, the Gujarat Congress launched Tuesday a campaign, titled ‘Hello’, to reach out to voters in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar. The party also released a list of zonal and city in-charges who would be campaigning during the polls.

Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat in-charge of All India Congress Committee Rajeev Satav and other senior Congress leaders released the helpline number (90999025) under the campaign and said citizens can register or report their grievances on civic issues and connect with the party workers on it.

“This is an initiative by us to prepare for the local body polls and connect with the voters. In all constituencies, we have given responsibilities to our workers at booth levels and we will perform better than the last local body polls,” Satav said. He was addressing a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan at Paldi area in Ahmedabad.

The local body polls for six municipal corporations — Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, 55 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats are likely to be held in February.

“The government is not willing to listen to the people, their grievances, and issues. Instead, they are only lying to the people. The Congress has decided to fight for the people from Sansad to the roads. The time for power shift has come and the rulers who don’t listen to the people have no right to be in power. Under this campaign, we will listen to the grievances of people and carry their voices to Delhi (the Centre). This is the start of progressive politics in Gujarat by the Congress. We all know how during the pandemic, people were given Dhaman machines instead of ventilators and were not given beds in government hospitals,” Amit Chavda, president, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The GPCC also released the names of 21 Congress workers who will be in-charge for Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar and 16 others for North Zone, Central Zone, South Zone, Saurashtra zone and Kutch.