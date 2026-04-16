Amid charges of kidnap & pressure tactics, last-minute withdrawals hits Congress hard

The last day of withdrawal of nominations for the April 26 Gujarat local body elections witnessed high drama with the Congress struggling to keep its flock together as some of its candidates withdrew from the contest at the last minute.

In at least two districts, complaints of Congress candidates being “kidnapped” were filed by their family members.

Bharat Kambad, a Congress candidate for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation released a statement saying that he was not kidnapped and that he had gone away from Bhavnagar as the date for withdrawal of nomination drew near “to protect himself and democracy from any kind of pressure, allurement or threat” .

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In Kheda district, Chikhlod seat in Fagvel taluka will see fresh elections as all candidates withdrew their nominations, including those of the BJP, Congress and independents.

Across the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, at least nine candidates of the Congress withdrew from the contest – four in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and two in Vadodara — reportedly without taking their party into confidence.

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Surat

In Surat, the Congress has allegedly whisked its candidates away to Udaipur, Daman and Vapi, to protect them from what the party alleged was “pressure tactics of the BJP”, and yet two candidates reportedly “sneaked out” and withdrew their nominations. Thus, In Surat Municipal Corporation’s 120 seats, the Congress will contest in 117 seats, as one candidate’s nomination was rejected.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has alleged in a statement on X that “false kidnapping cases are being filed by intimidating family members (of the Congress candidates)”. He posted the notarised affidavit by Bharat Kambad on his X handle where the candidate has said the reports about his kidnapping are “rumours”.

Two Congress candidates – Sanjay Ramanandi from ward no. 18 and Bonnie Patel from ward no. 1 – reached the Surat district collector’s office, “bypassing the Congress leaders”, and submitted withdrawal forms.

Their statements were recorded on video in which they said they were “not under any political pressure” and their withdrawal was “voluntary”.

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Forms of three AAP candidates: Girish Chauhan from ward no. 20, Jagrutiben Baldaniya from ward no. 27 and Darshana Bhavsar from ward no. 21, and one of the Congress Bhupendra Solanki, from Ward No. 12 were rejected.

Surat City Congress president Vipul Udhnawala told The Indian Express, “The BJP is using all its machinery to get our candidates to withdraw their nomination forms. They are using tactics such as luring our candidates with money, threatening their businesses, and creating social pressure on them. We have somehow saved most of our candidates; Only two, on whom we had placed more faith, have surrendered to them. We had already learnt about the BJP’s tactics, so we have taken out candidates to Udaipur, Vapi, and Daman, in banquet halls and farmhouses, etc. Seventy of our candidates are not only fresh faces but are new to the party”.

Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, Congress candidate Pradeep Patel from Chandlodiya ward and candidate from Sarkhej ward Varis Alvi withdrew their nominations. Congress’s Bharat Bharwad had withdrawn on Monday.

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Another setback for the party in the municipal corporation was from Thaltej ward where Congress candidate Ramilaben Thakor too withdrew, while the other woman candidate Falguni Rawal did not reach on time to file her nomination from the reserved seat of Vasna.

The AMC has a total 192 seats.

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Vadodara

Congress candidate Kanu Prajapati of Ward-11 of Vadodara city withdrew his form on Wednesday, a day after he went “incommunicado”. The Congress alleged that Prajapati was “escorted by police and BJP leaders” to the election office when he withdrew his nominations.

Prajapati had filed nominations to contest from the ward where BJP fielded Upendra Prajapati, son of former Congress Vadodara Mayor Dalsukh Prajapati.

On Wednesday, Prajapati arrived at the office of the Mamlatdar in Akota, accompanied by BJP leaders, and withdrew his nomination. Congress leaders, who were present at the spot, protested and chanted slogans accusing the saffron party of “murdering democracy”.

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Congress city president Rutvij Joshi alleged that BJP leaders had threatened and lured Congress candidates. “Two of our candidates were out of contact since yesterday– from Ward 11 and 2 and today they, accompanied by BJP leaders, withdrew their nomination papers. The BJP is scared of losing this election and so they have adopted unfair means by misusing its power to commit the murder of democracy,” Joshi alleged.

Congress candidate from Ward 2 of the VMC Bhoomika Prajapati also withdrew her nomination form — she was also accompanied by BJP leaders. The VMC has a total of 76 councilor seats.

In Dabhoi taluka of Vododara district, Congress and BJP leaders came to blows after party candidate from Lingsthali seat Arvind Patanwadia withdrew his nomination form “in a surprise move”. Congress taluka president Sudhir Barot and BJP MLA Shailesh Mehta engaged in a verbal spat and allegedly came to blows outside the taluka election office. The police intervened and ensured Mehta’s departure even as BJP and Congress workers clashed at the spot.

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Complaints

In Rapar taluka of Kutch district, the police are investigating a complaint regarding the alleged kidnapping of Congress candidate Rajesh Bhil from Bhimasar village. He went missing three days ago and is still untraceable. On Wednesday, the Junagadh district police booked a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party from the Osa seat of the Junagadh taluka panchayat, Nilesh Hardas Malam, for possessing illicit liquor worth Rs one lakh.

Elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats totalling to 9,952 seats will be held on April 26, and the results declared on April 28.

(With inputs from Ritu Sharma and Brendan Dabhi in Ahmedabad)