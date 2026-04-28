Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: All four BJP candidates win in Gota Ward 1

Counting of votes for the Gujarat local body elections are underway. (Express Photo)

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: All four candidates of BJP won in ward number 1 Gota in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday, amid counting of votes for the Gujarat local body elections.

BJP has retained these four seats from the ward with candidates Payalben Patel, Hina Patel, Vishnubhai Prajapati and Ketankumar Patel have been declared winner. Counting of votes for the 192 seats across 48 wards in Ahmedabad is undergoing.

Out of total 192 seats two seats — Vasna and Thaltej — were won unopposed by the BJP.

In Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has fielded 190 candidates, while Congress 185 and AAP put forward 151 contenders.

Which are the 48 wards in Ahmedabad?

The 48 wards in Ahmedabad are: Chandkheda–Motera, Sabarmati, Naranpura, Nava Vadaj, SP Stadium, Navrangpura, Paldi, Vastrapur, Vasna, Shahpur, Dariapur, Jamalpur, Khadia, Asarwa, Shahibaug, Gomtipur, Odhav, Vastral, Bhaipura–Hatkeshwar, Thakkar Bapanagar, Saraspur, Sardarnagar, Naroda, Kubernagar, Saijpur Bogha, Gota, Chandlodiya, Ghatlodiya, Thaltej, Bodakdev, Behrampura, Indrapuri, Khokhra, Maninagar, Danilimda, Lambha, Isanpur, Vatva, Sarkhej, Jodhpur, Vejalpur, Maktampura, Ranip, Amraiwadi, Ramol–Hathijan, Nikol, Viratnagar, Bapunagar, India Colony.