Gujarat loan for study abroad: Annual family income limit of unreserved students increased to Rs 10 lakh

For students seeking higher education abroad, the education loan provides financial support for expenses such as tuition fees, accommodation and living costs.

The Gujarat government has increased the annual family income limit of unreserved category students for its loan scheme for studying abroad from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The ‘Loan for Study Abroad Scheme’ is being implemented by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the state government through the Gujarat Unreserved Educational and Economic Development Corporation (GUEEDC).

The scheme provides study loans up to Rs 15,00,000 to unreserved students for specific courses, including bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery, post-graduation courses (valid even if obtained after diploma), post-graduation diploma, and equivalent courses after Class XII.