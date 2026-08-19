Gujarat loan for study abroad: Annual family income limit of unreserved students increased to Rs 10 lakh

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The Gujarat government has increased the annual family income limit of unreserved category students for its loan scheme for studying abroad from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, a government statement said on Wednesday.
The ‘Loan for Study Abroad Scheme’ is being implemented by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the state government through the Gujarat Unreserved Educational and Economic Development Corporation (GUEEDC).
The scheme provides study loans up to Rs 15,00,000 to unreserved students for specific courses, including bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery, post-graduation courses (valid even if obtained after diploma), post-graduation diploma, and equivalent courses after Class XII.
For eligibility, the applicant must have scored over 60 per cent in Class XII examinations. The loan carries simple interest at the rate of 4 per cent per annum with repayment terms varying based on the loan amount.
“Students who could avail the scheme earlier due to the income limit will now be eligible for loan assistance to pursue higher education abroad. With the income limit increasing to Rs 10 lakh, more eligible unreserved category students with an annual family income of up to Rs 10 lakh will now be able to avail the benefits of the scheme,” the state government said in the release.
For students seeking higher education abroad, the education loan provides financial support for expenses such as tuition fees, accommodation and living costs.
The state government said that the main objective of this decision is to ensure that meritorious students from middle-income families do not miss the opportunity to pursue higher education abroad due to the income limit. “Studying at reputed foreign universities gives students exposure to globally recognised education systems, advanced technology, research and international experience. This can help them build successful careers and, after completing their education, contribute to the development of Gujarat and the country. The increase in the income limit is therefore a key step towards creating greater opportunities for more students and enabling more youth to access global education,” the state government said.
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