21% dip in livestock, poultry slaughtered for meat in Gujarat: NABARD

Gujarat recorded a 21 per cent dip in the number of livestock and poultry slaughtered for meat, states National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in its “State Focus Paper 2023-24” published last month.

Compared to 2.99 crore livestock which includes buffaloes, goat, sheep, pigs and poultry that were slaughtered for meat production in 2018-19, the numbers have fallen to over 2.34 crore livestock in 2019-20, states NABARD quoting pre-Covid data.

While there has been a 24 per cent increase in the number of buffaloes and a 4.4 per cent increase in number of pigs slaughtered for meat in 2019-20, there has been a 24 per cent, 18 percent and 21 per cent dip respectively in the number of sheep, goat and poultry slaughtered for meat production in Gujarat.

“Meat production for the year 2018-19 was 33.33 metric tonne, which increased slightly to 33.46 metric tonne during 2019-20. There is an overall decline in number of animals slaughtered for meat purpose except for pig and buffalo,” the focus paper stated adding that the data on animals slaughtered are sourced from “registered slaughter houses only.”

Highlighting “critical infrastructure gaps”, NABARD recommended setting up of modern slaughter houses or skin or leather processing units across four districts of Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Banaskantha and Aravalli.

NABARD officials could not be contacted for comments on the recommendations made to the Gujarat government.

The total egg production in Gujarat during 2020-21 is estimated at 17,863 lakh eggs, showing a decrease from previous year’s production of 19,274 lakh eggs. “This needs focused attention from the state government and poultry sector,” stated NABARD about the state where 22 percent of the eggs are sourced from “desi” birds.

The Bank also recommended to the state government to provide “subsidy for poultry feed” to help develop the poultry sector.

The NABARD focus paper quotes the 20th Livestock Census Data and states that “Gujarat ranks 10th in terms of total livestock population in the country. In overall terms, total livestock population reduced from 27.1 million in 2012 (as per 19th livestock census) to 26.9 million in 2019 (as per the 20th Livestock Census).”