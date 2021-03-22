Gujarat: Liquor worth Rs 39.46 lakh seized in Kutch, 4 held

Besides 945 boxes of IMFL and beer, police also seized one dumper truck, one mini-truck, one car, two motorcycles and five mobile phones collectively worth Rs 72.92 lakh.

Four men, including three from Bihar, were arrested by the Anjar police in Kutch district on Sunday after they were caught with 13,500 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer tins on an agricultural farm at Varli village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district. Anjar police inspector Mahendrasinh Rana said Manubha Vaghela and Sujit Tiwari, both residents of Padana village, had ordered the liquor consignment worth Rs 39.46 lakh from Puna Bharvad and Rama Bharvad. The consignment was sent through a cargo container, they said.

However, police raided the agricultural field in Varli when the consignment was being transferred to two trucks and a car and arrested Tiwari (36), Jitendra Das (28), Lavkumar Das (22), and Rajubhai Ahir.

Police said Tiwari, Jitendra and Lavkumar are natives of Bihar but were currently living on Vaghela’s agricultural farm in Anjar taluka. Besides 945 boxes of IMFL and beer, police also seized one dumper truck, one mini-truck, one car, two motorcycles and five mobile phones collectively worth Rs 72.92 lakh.