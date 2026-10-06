455 whisky bottles hidden in 2 scooters: Gujarat cops bust smuggling plan

3 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 05:02 PM IST
According to the police, 311 quarter bottles of Goa Spirit of Smoothness Whisky and 144 quarter bottles of Rites Reserve Superior Grain Whisky were concealed inside the vehicles. (Screenshots: Gujarat Police)
In a desperate bid to bypass the state’s strict prohibition laws, two Gujarat bootleggers redesigned ordinary two-wheeler scooters into stealth smuggling machines, creating concealed spaces in the body of the vehicle to stash the contraband.
Alkesh Rathwa’s and Sunil Rathwa’s plan fell through when a tip-off led Vadodara city police officers to dismantle the scooters and uncover a staggering 455 bottles of liquor from custom-built compartments in their bodies—beneath the seats, under the footrest, and even in cavities behind the headlight and tail light—collectively valued at Rs 91,000.
“There were 311 quarter bottles of Goa Spirit of Smoothness Whisky, valued at Rs 62,200, and 144 quarter bottles of Rites Reserve Superior Grain Whisky, valued at Rs 28,800,” Police Inspector D D Ladumor of Bapod police station said.
The incident came to light on Monday when Bapod police intercepted two Honda Activas near Ajwa Chowkdi, following a tip-off that two men were transporting a consignment of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) towards Vadodara city.
When the scooters arrived with the exact registration numbers that the police were looking for, they looked ordinary from the outside. But a search quickly turned into a complex vehicle-dismantling exercise as officers began checking the scooters’ body panels to find concealed chambers.
One bottle led to another—hidden under the seat foam, inside the boot, behind the headlight, above the tail light, the side body of the two wheeler as well as the space in the footboard of the two-wheelers.
Two-wheelers seized
Videos released by the police of the dismantling exercise show policemen opening up the scooters and extracting bottles from spaces that would ordinarily form part of the vehicle’s bodywork.
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“The concealment was spread across the scooters rather than being limited to the standard under-seat storage area—a modification apparently designed to make the contraband difficult to detect during a routine check,” Ladumor said.
Alkesh from Khorwaniya and Sunil from Lagami in Chhota Udepur district were arrested. The two Activas were also seized along with the accused’s mobile phones. “Alkesh Rathwa has previously been booked in multiple prohibition cases, including cases registered in Chhota Udepur and Vadodara,” Ladumor said.
Two other accused have been listed as wanted in the case: Ritesh Rathwa and Laxmi Mali, whom police say allegedly ordered the liquor consignment.
The Vadodara seizure came amid another major liquor crackdown in neighbouring Kheda district, where Nadiad rural police reportedly seized 39,816 bottles and beer cans worth Rs 1.40 crore from a warehouse that allegedly belongs to an NRI.
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The police said they found 36,264 liquor bottles and 3,552 beer cans in carton boxes at Warehouse No 9 in the Ghanshyam Tobacco premises. CCTV footage allegedly showed three people arriving on an Activa before a truck arrived and unloading the consignment.
The police subsequently detained Tarapur resident Balwant Parmar and, during questioning, traced the alleged movement of the consignment from Rajasthan.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More