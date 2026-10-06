455 whisky bottles hidden in 2 scooters: Gujarat cops bust smuggling plan

According to the police, 311 quarter bottles of Goa Spirit of Smoothness Whisky and 144 quarter bottles of Rites Reserve Superior Grain Whisky were concealed inside the vehicles. (Screenshots: Gujarat Police)

In a desperate bid to bypass the state’s strict prohibition laws, two Gujarat bootleggers redesigned ordinary two-wheeler scooters into stealth smuggling machines, creating concealed spaces in the body of the vehicle to stash the contraband.

Alkesh Rathwa’s and Sunil Rathwa’s plan fell through when a tip-off led Vadodara city police officers to dismantle the scooters and uncover a staggering 455 bottles of liquor from custom-built compartments in their bodies—beneath the seats, under the footrest, and even in cavities behind the headlight and tail light—collectively valued at Rs 91,000.

“There were 311 quarter bottles of Goa Spirit of Smoothness Whisky, valued at Rs 62,200, and 144 quarter bottles of Rites Reserve Superior Grain Whisky, valued at Rs 28,800,” Police Inspector D D Ladumor of Bapod police station said.