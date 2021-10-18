Gujarat: Liquor seized from milk truck, one held

Police in Gandhinagar seized over 7,000 bottles of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) being smuggled in an “Amul” milk truck Saturday and arrested one accused.

According to the police, a team of Local Crime Branch (LCB) Gandhinagar intercepted an Amul milk truck and a pilot four-wheeler vehicle on the Sonipur Kolvada road in Gandhinagar Saturday.

Police said a total of 7,668 IMFL bottles worth Rs 9 lakh was allegedly found from the Amul truck. “Based on specific input, a team of LCB, headed by police inspector JH Sindhav, intercepted an Amul truck and a four-wheeler piloting it on the Sonipur Kovada road. We have managed to apprehend one accused–Kalpesh Vaghela, an Ahmedabad resident –from the truck. Vaghela told us that an accused named Sonu Sindhi from Shahibaug had smuggled the IMFL from Rajasthan and the accused were bringing it to Ahmedabad in the Amul truck. Sindhi is wanted in the prohibition case now. A total of 7,668 bottles, consisting of whiskey and beer, have been seized from the truck. Further investigation is on in the case,” said a senior police official.