While petitions seeking to lift the liquor prohibition law are pending before the Gujarat High Court, former MLA and lawyer Yatin Oza and Sudhir Nanavati, appearing as advocates from two sides in a land-related case, exchanged a friendly banter in the courtroom. The Chief Justice said that while the two spar in the courtroom, all differences were dissolved outside when they catch up over tea or coffee. Oza, however, said that Gujarat residents are “unable to come out of the tea-coffee culture” and offered that if Nanavati comes over in the evening, Oza would serve him “something better”. Amid laughter, Nanavati said he would “definitely” take up the offer for “today evening”. Oza was quick to add that both Nanavati and he were “permit holders”.

Post Notified As two terms of Bimal Patel as president of CEPT University in Ahmedabad ends on June 30, the autonomous university has invited applications for the post by advertisement Wednesday. It said candidates “with impressive academic qualifications and professional experience, and a demonstrated leadership” who are “an able administrator and a good leader” can apply. There are lot of speculations doing the rounds on Patel’s successor and whether the new president would be able to sustain and continue the changes Patel effected against strong opposition froma section of the faculty and students. Patel was appointed as the President on July 1, 2012 and held the office for two five-year terms. Ahmedabad News 1 Gujarat Confidential: Unspoken Advocacy

2 Gujarat: Health screening for athletes with intellectual disabilities

3 Minor among 2 held for stealing 26 vehicles in Ahmedabad More from Ahmedabad