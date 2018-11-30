Gujarat: Lioness found dead in Gir, total toll 30

A lioness was found dead in Tulshishyam range in Gir (East) forest division on Thursday. With this the total toll of big cats in Gir since September has climbed to 30, officials said.

Advertising

The carcass of the lioness, aged between 9 and 12 years, was found at the Tulsishyam Range of the forest near the border of Amreli district, Chief Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle, D T Vasavada said.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that the feline died due to natural causes. There were no injury marks on the carcass,” he said.

The carcass has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, Vasavada added.

Advertising

Prior to this, 29 lions, including cubs, have died in and around the Gir forest during the last three months due to infighting, pneumonia, Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and Protozoa infection.

As many as 23 big cats had died in Gir in a short span of three weeks in September. Later, six lion cubs were found dead in different parts of the forest on separate occasions.

Following the outbreak of CDV infection in September, 36 lions were captured and shifted to three rescue centres as a precautionary measure.

Vasavada said all these lions were doing well after being vaccinated and that a decision to release them in the wild will be taken soon. (With PTI inputs)