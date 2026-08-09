Lions attacking humans in Gujarat not to be sent to zoo anymore

The Gujarat government announced on Sunday that lions that attack humans would be relocated to a designated enclosure at the Ambardi Safari Park in Amreli district.
“So far, such lions have been kept at the Sakkarbaug zoo in Junagadh. The newly planned designated enclosure will be in a natural habitat, and lions will have natural prey there. They will be able to move freely in this enclosure,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Jaipal Singh told The Indian Express.
According to Singh, about 10 such lions are at the Sakkarbaug zoo.
The forest department has floated a tender to set up the designated enclosure in Dhari, which it expects to be ready in three months, officials said on the eve of World Lion Day.
The Ambardi Safari Park is an important wildlife tourism destination in the state. Spread across approximately 365 hectares, it offers visitors an experience of Gir’s natural environment. Along with Asiatic lions, leopards, chital, nilgai, chinkara, peacocks, and various bird species are also conserved there.
“Established in 2017, Ambardi Safari Park has been developed with the objective of promoting wildlife conservation and increasing awareness about nature. With modern safari facilities, a lush natural environment and the opportunity to experience Gir’s wildlife up close, the park attracts a large number of tourists every year. Along with promoting local employment, the park is also making an important contribution to the development of eco-tourism in Amreli district. Ambardi Safari Park has emerged as a major attraction for tourists interested in wildlife,” a government release stated.
In recent months, the state has witnessed a spike in lion attacks in different parts.
‘Periodic relocation of wildlife crucial’
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The release said the forest department periodically undertakes scientific relocation of wildlife to reduce human-wildlife conflict, provide safe habitats for animals, maintain ecological balance and ensure the long-term conservation of species.
“There are generally several reasons behind the relocation of wild animals. When an animal enters a village or populated area, it is safely captured and released back into the forest. In addition, relocation is carried out for the treatment of injured or sick animals, population management, and providing suitable habitat,” it explained.
Lions and leopards that wander into farms or residential areas are captured and released into safe forests or sanctuaries, while crocodiles are relocated to safer waterbodies.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
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