Lions attacking humans in Gujarat not to be sent to zoo anymore

About 10 lions have been relocated to the Sakkarbaug zoo in Junagadh after straying into human habitats.(Representational image).

The Gujarat government announced on Sunday that lions that attack humans would be relocated to a designated enclosure at the Ambardi Safari Park in Amreli district.

“So far, such lions have been kept at the Sakkarbaug zoo in Junagadh. The newly planned designated enclosure will be in a natural habitat, and lions will have natural prey there. They will be able to move freely in this enclosure,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Jaipal Singh told The Indian Express.

According to Singh, about 10 such lions are at the Sakkarbaug zoo.

The forest department has floated a tender to set up the designated enclosure in Dhari, which it expects to be ready in three months, officials said on the eve of World Lion Day.