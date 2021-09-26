Gujarat: Leopard nabbed after it injured three people at Dahod village

A leopard was rescued by forest officials from a village in Dahod on Sunday, after it injured three local residents including a forest department staff, said officials.

According to officials of the Gujarat forest department, a one-year-old male leopard was sighted first on September 22 at Dudhamali village under Dhanpur taluka of Dahod, after which forest officials were alerted.

The leopard then injured a forest department guard on Saturday night after which he was momentarily subdued by the local villagers. According to forest officials, the leopard managed to flee from the villagers and injured two more persons.

“The leopard had entered a house in Dudhamali village after which we were alerted. Afterwards, the leopard left the house but stayed in the one-kilometre peripheries of the village, hiding in corn crops. Meanwhile, our team was also keeping a watch on the leopard and on Saturday night, our staff Amarsingh Baria came too close to the leopard and he was injured,” said RM Parmar, deputy conservator of forests, Dahod social forestry.

“Next morning the villagers also tried to nab the leopard but it escaped by injuring two more persons. We also came to know that the leopard was suffering from maggots infection and was sick. Our forest team then subdued the animal using a net and he has been taken to the nursery for medical assistance,” Parmar added.