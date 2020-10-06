Gujarat: Leopard found dead in Una

"It looks like the leopard got electrocuted accidentally after coming in contact with an electric transformer centre while attempting to a kill of pigeon from its nest on transformer. Its postmortem was done at Jasadhar animal care (sic),” said a forest official.

A leopard was found dead at a farmland in Una of Gir Somnath on Monday morning. Forest officials suspect that it got electrocuted after coming in contact with a transformer in the field. According to forest officials of Gir East division, a male leopard aged between 2-3 years was found dead by a farmer around 9 am on Monday.

“Today at 9:15 am, Manubhai Mori, who is the owner of farmland, informed our staff about the leopard. Officers and field staff visited the location, observed the body and scanned the surrounding area. It looks like the leopard got electrocuted accidentally after coming in contact with an electric transformer centre while attempting to a kill of pigeon from its nest on transformer. Its postmortem was done at Jasadhar animal care (sic),” said a forest official at Gir East division.

